Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 294,907 SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SoundHound AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 171.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $28,856.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 716,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,939,262.88. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

