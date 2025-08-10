CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 697.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 671,540 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 388.36 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

