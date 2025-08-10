Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $7,984,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 73.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 574,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,316,000 after purchasing an additional 243,329 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

