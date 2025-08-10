Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 137,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 37,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

