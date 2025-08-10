Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.