MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.73 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

