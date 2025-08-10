Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.2%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.