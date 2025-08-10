Covestor Ltd Purchases 44 Shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $737.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.78. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $743.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

