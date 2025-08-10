Covestor Ltd Has $158,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

