Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

