Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,773,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,375,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,391,000 after buying an additional 2,359,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

