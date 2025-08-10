Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $106,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $30.63 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.