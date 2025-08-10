Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,713 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after buying an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $49.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

