Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macro Bank were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Macro Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macro Bank in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macro Bank from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Macro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macro Bank Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $118.42.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $759.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.49 billion. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.12%. Analysts expect that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

