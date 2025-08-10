Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $47.94 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,876 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $47,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in HP by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in HP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 151,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $36,492,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.