Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 168,642 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $37,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,538,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,498,000 after acquiring an additional 322,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,065,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,171,000 after acquiring an additional 213,062 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.