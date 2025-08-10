Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.