Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fluor by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

