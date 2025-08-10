W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

