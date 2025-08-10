PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,368 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TD opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.