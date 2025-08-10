US Bancorp DE Buys 210 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.38 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $957,045 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

