Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $13,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,373,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,091,250,804.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $13,050,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $13,141,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $13,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $12,931,500.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total value of $12,794,250.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

