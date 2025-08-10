Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Citigroup raised their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.42 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.