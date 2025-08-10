LPL Financial LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.4%

THC stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average of $147.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $784,210.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,070. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,120 shares of company stock worth $8,103,656. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.56.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

