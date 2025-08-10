US Bancorp DE Buys 205 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 44.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at $116,082,566.03. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.