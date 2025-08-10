Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $181.07 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

