XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,203 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

