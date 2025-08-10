PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $129.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.8182.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,955,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.