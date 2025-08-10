Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $548,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.83 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

