Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4,057.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $100.40.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,400. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,552. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

