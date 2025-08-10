Comparing Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valvoline and CarMax”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $1.69 billion 2.88 $211.50 million $2.15 17.86 CarMax $26.35 billion 0.31 $500.56 million $3.62 15.18

Analyst Recommendations

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Valvoline. CarMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valvoline and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 0 5 9 1 2.73 CarMax 1 3 9 1 2.71

Valvoline currently has a consensus target price of $42.3077, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. CarMax has a consensus target price of $83.0833, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Valvoline.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 16.43% 84.85% 8.46% CarMax 2.09% 9.11% 2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valvoline has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valvoline beats CarMax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks. It offers its services for passenger cars, hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and light and medium duty vehicles. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

