Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.1429.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $305.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average of $315.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pool has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

