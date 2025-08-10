Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 18,075 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Baird R W raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.09.

monday.com Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $248.04 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.71 and its 200 day moving average is $277.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

