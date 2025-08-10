Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

