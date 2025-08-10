Invesco Ltd. Purchases 137,604 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $851,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9%

MDLZ stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.