Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 188.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

