Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 20,175 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.08% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Truist Financial lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $666.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

