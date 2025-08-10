Wells Fargo & Company Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $85.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $57,324,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

