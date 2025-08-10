Ric Smith Sells 15,163 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $252,918.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 976,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,614.08. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,807 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $273,619.17.

On Monday, June 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40.

On Friday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $502,352.68.

Shares of S stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 2,558,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 2,483,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,628,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

