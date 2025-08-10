Cynosure Group LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after buying an additional 601,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 427,418 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,387. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $352.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

