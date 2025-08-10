Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Price

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LB. Barclays dropped their price target on LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

LandBridge Trading Up 1.5%

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

LB opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.32. LandBridge has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46.

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LandBridge by 69.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in LandBridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

