Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,403.92. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

