Barclays Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $120.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $156.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Shopify by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 41,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 178,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.