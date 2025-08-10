Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
NYSE:MEG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $904.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $34.56.
Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montrose Environmental Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.