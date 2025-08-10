Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $904.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

