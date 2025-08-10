Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 558.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

