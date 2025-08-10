Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $254,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HALO stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,262,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.