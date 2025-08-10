AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. PFG Advisors increased its stake in AAON by 114.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAON shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

