National Bank of Canada FI Sells 634,729 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,729 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.37% of Henry Schein worth $30,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,064,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,720,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

