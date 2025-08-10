VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $293.53 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $297.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

