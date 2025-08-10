Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UFPT stock opened at $205.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.27 and a 200 day moving average of $231.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
